Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Argos drummers bring back childhood memories

The best Christmas ad so far, for my money.

Argos and The & Partnership London have taken a simple concept of a father and daughter drumming and turned it into a blockbuster of a Christmas ad.

Every part of it – including the nostalgia of flicking through an Argos catalogue, the father/daughter bond and the 1980s Simple Minds soundtrack – hits the right notes. 

By digitising old versions of its catalogues on The Book of Dreams, Argos recreates the memorable childhood moments of writing that all-important wishlist for Santa for a new generation. 

This is the best Christmas ad out there so far.

Brand Argos
Client Dan Elton, head of marketing communications
Agency The & Partnership London
Creatives Ludo Thomas and Arthur Harry
Director Traktor
Production company Stink

