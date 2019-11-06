Pick of the Week: Argos drummers bring back childhood memories

Argos and The & Partnership London have taken a simple concept of a father and daughter drumming and turned it into a blockbuster of a Christmas ad.

Every part of it – including the nostalgia of flicking through an Argos catalogue, the father/daughter bond and the 1980s Simple Minds soundtrack – hits the right notes.

By digitising old versions of its catalogues on The Book of Dreams, Argos recreates the memorable childhood moments of writing that all-important wishlist for Santa for a new generation.

This is the best Christmas ad out there so far.

Brand Argos

Client Dan Elton, head of marketing communications

Agency The & Partnership London

Creatives Ludo Thomas and Arthur Harry

Director Traktor

Production company Stink