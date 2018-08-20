Gurjit Degun
Pick of the week: Audi delivers again with martial arts ad

Drama, suspense, comedy - Audi has nailed it once again with another beautifully produced cinematic ad.

I was gripped right away watching this film, which gets off to a thrilling start with three people held captive. Then as the fight breaks out, you don’t want to stop watching.

Add to that the humour from the juxtaposition of the calm inside the car with the carnage outside, and this ad is one of the best I’ve seen this year. The campaign was created by Marc Rayson and Callum Prior.

Brand: Audi
Client: Benjamin Braun, marketing director
Agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty London
Director: Matthijs van Heijningen
Production company: MJZ

