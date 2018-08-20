Pick of the week: Audi delivers again with martial arts ad

I was gripped right away watching this film, which gets off to a thrilling start with three people held captive. Then as the fight breaks out, you don’t want to stop watching.

Add to that the humour from the juxtaposition of the calm inside the car with the carnage outside, and this ad is one of the best I’ve seen this year. The campaign was created by Marc Rayson and Callum Prior.

Brand: Audi

Client: Benjamin Braun, marketing director

Agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty London

Director: Matthijs van Heijningen

Production company: MJZ