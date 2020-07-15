Jennifer Small
Pick of the Week: Audible highlights the escapist power of fiction

The audiobook provider is encouraging users to get away this summer.


As book lovers everywhere know, novels offer the ultimate escape. And who needs a real holiday anyway, especially when the world is rife with pandemic-related risks? Instead, Audible is hoping to attract more users by encouraging people to "choose another way to get away" and "fly Audible" this summer.

Its glorious fit of fauxstalgia has us swooning over the excitement and glamour of 1970s air travel, but this time the vehicle is fiction: transporting us from our homes and gardens to "thousands of destinations" – via Audible, of course.

So whether listeners are after a getaway to Gilead à la Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale or a peek into the world of Harry Potter, the message is to let our imaginations fly as we "listen up and settle back" with Audible.

The brilliantly executed spot, which is full of expert touches such as the slightly crackly Julian Barratt voiceover and the shadow of a plane morphing into a flying dragon, also features juicy 1970s-style graphics, fashion and hairdos. Long haul to Mars, anyone?

Brand Audible
Agency Fold7
Creatives David O’Brien, Chris Bennett
Director Mark Denton
Production company Thomas Thomas

