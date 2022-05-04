Charlotte Rawlings
Pick of the Week: B&Q's latest ad is flipping marvellous

A 24-tonne rotating set was built to create the film.

B&Q: the set was too big to fit in a regular studio and was built to fit a football stadium
B&Q’s “Flip” is proof of what can be born when people aren’t afraid to move mountains, or in this case flip buildings, to produce a creative vision.

From the minds of Uncommon Creative Studio, the epic 90-second film visualises those moments where it feels as if life has been turned upside down and demonstrates the value of still feeling in control.

Directed by Oscar Hudson through Pulse Films, the ad shows a woman discovering she is pregnant while sitting in a cluttered spare room.

Books tumble to the floor while furniture slips and slides as the house literally flips to make way for a new addition to the family. She scales her rotating home witnessing the transformation from all angles.

A refurbished house emerges. She opens the door of the spare room, which has transformed into a nursery, and shares the news with her partner and son.

The impact of this ad would be spectacular enough if it were done using CGI, but the choice to do it all for real by building a 24-tonne, six-storey high, rotating set – too big to fit in a standard studio to boot – makes it all the more mesmerising.

Those who worked on the ad obviously had a fair few (literal) obstacles to overcome. The idea of Hudson harnessed up, ready to capture the rock-climbing-trained actress defy gravity as controlled chaos erupted around them shows true dedication.

And the cherry on top of this topsy-turvy cake? David Bowie’s Sound and Vision. A legendary voice for some legendary craft.

