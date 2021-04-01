Maisie McCabe
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the week: B&Q's spring campaign nurtures hope

Home improvement superstore has released a positive and life-affirming new campaign.

The sun has shone, you might have managed to meet a few friends in the park for a beer after work and the UK's vaccine rollout is continuing successfully. B&Q has decided to gather up some of this optimism and pour it into a new ad promoting its plants range.

The scenes are nicely scripted and the ad is well cast, while the animation adds variety and a welcome burst of colour. We might not be able to go on holiday and there are still huge societal problems to fix – whatever independent reports say – but we can fill some pots and brighten up our gardens, window boxes and front rooms.

It's great to see Uncommon Creative Studio delivering a proper grown-up idea for a major brand. This spot follows on from its "Build a life" campaign from last year and both ads manage to deliver the commonplace montage of vignettes in a distinctive way. 

Brand B&Q

Title "We will grow again"

Agency Uncommon Creative Studio

Director and production company The Sacred Egg through Riff Raff

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now