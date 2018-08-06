Pick of the week: Bake Off beats off stiff competition with another hit

Given last year’s brilliant debut trailer for The Great British Bake Off from 4Creative, there was always the possibility that this year’s would be more of a disappointing erection than a fruity conclusion (yes, yes – I know that these puns are tediously predictable) so the balls were tight.
But once again the agency has pulled it off – snigger – with this beautiful piece of film that has lots of charming touches and is deep in craft and rammed full of love.
Brand: Channel 4
Title: The Great British Bake Off trailer
Client: James Walker, head of marketing
Agency: 4Creative
Creatives: Jack Croft, Stacey, Bird Sam Walker