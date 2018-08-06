Jeremy Lee
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the week: Bake Off beats off stiff competition with another hit

Resisting the double entendres is futile with this joyous spot from 4Creative.

Given last year’s brilliant debut trailer for The Great British Bake Off from 4Creative, there was always the possibility that this year’s would be more of a disappointing erection than a fruity conclusion (yes, yes – I know that these puns are tediously predictable) so the balls were tight.

But once again the agency has pulled it off – snigger – with this beautiful piece of film that has lots of charming touches and is deep in craft and rammed full of love.

Brand: Channel 4
Title: The Great British Bake Off trailer
Client: James Walker, head of marketing
Agency: 4Creative
Creatives: Jack Croft, Stacey, Bird Sam Walker

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
How is digital out of home better than TV?

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

How is digital out of home better than TV?

AGENCY
How MediaMath and IBM Watson Marketing are helping marketers deliver a better consumer experience

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago

How MediaMath and IBM Watson Marketing are helping marketers deliver a better consumer experience

MEDIA
How important is brand identity? WATCH

Promoted

August 06, 2018

How important is brand identity? WATCH

MEDIA
How can digital be better than mobile?

Promoted

August 06, 2018

How can digital be better than mobile?