Pick of the Week: Barclaycard's cool ad is a warm joy

Droga5 London's ad for Barclaycard is brave and perfectly cast.

It's pretty hard to be super cool while also pastiching coolness but this ad for Barclaycard Droga5 has totally pulled it off.

Grace Jones is an absolute legend and perfectly cast for this entertaining spot. You can tell each shot, the soundtrack and the writing has been pored over by those involved. Every time I watch it, something new makes me smile.

While all forms of credit come with their own risks, it's a brave move for an establishment brand like Barclaycard to highlight what it sees as its strengths versus its competitors. 

Financial services is a conservative sector and I hope Barclaycard's courage is repaid by this ad delivering.

Cool, cool, cool.

Brand Barclaycard
Title "There's more to Barclaycard"
Agency Droga5 London
Director Andreas Nilsson
Production company Biscuit Filmworks

