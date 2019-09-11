Pick of the Week: Barclaycard's interlinking ads get everything spot on



I can’t get enough of the couple in this pair of ads from Barclaycard who suffer through each other’s beloved passions, each an acquired taste: dance music in his case, pro wrestling in hers.

With each ad referencing the other, it’s a nice format, and each uses its 60 seconds with great precision to tell a thoroughly engaging story about who these characters are. What is most gratifying is that they don’t fit any template – they’re true originals with the kind of quirks we constantly encounter in real life but rarely make it convincingly into TV drama, let alone ads.

Brand Barclaycard

Title "Festival" and "Wrestling"

Agency Droga5 London

Creatives Nick Lindo and Seb Thomas

Production company Blink

Director Nick Ball