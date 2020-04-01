Simon Gwynn
Pick of the Week: BBC captures the unhinged feeling of the moment

Alan Partridge probably isn't the only one scheduling time for his afternoon poo.


One of the challenges for everyone in any comms or media role at the moment – and that includes us here at Campaign – is finding an appropriate tone.

We’re living a deeply unfamiliar life that is putting a strain on almost everyone’s psyche, to one extent or another, and we need humour (sometimes of the dark and weird variety) to help us process that. On the other hand, it’s vitally important for all our sakes that we take the situation seriously and follow the rules.

Fortunately, there are ways out there to balance these two requirements. This BBC campaign has hit the nail on the head with an inspired selection of comedy clips, which enjoyably reflect the unbalanced state of our minds right now while hammering home the message that You. Need. To. Stay. In. Your. Fucking. Home.

The choice of shows offers something relatable for almost everyone, regardless of the nature of your lockdown struggle. Some of us need to scream at people to get through the day; some need to sing; some need to conduct a vegetable orchestra; and some simply need to plan relentlessly.

Pro tip, though: while a James Bond marathon is a fine idea, don’t be as basic as Alan Partridge and go chronological. Instead, curate your own selection to allow you to vicariously enjoy the holiday you’ve been dreaming of, through 007’s international adventures.

Brand BBC
Title Stay at home
Agency BBC Creative 

