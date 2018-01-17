Pick of the week: BBC Sport's Olympics film is beautifully crafted

This is a brilliant piece of work that makes me so excitied for the Winter Olympics, even though I'm not a big fan of watching sports.

The way the animation brings out the athletes' fear through the use of colours, along with the strong soundtrack, helps to make this an outstanding piece of advertising.

The work was created by Jim Bolton, Gavin McGrath and Psembi Kinstan, and directed by Smith & Foulkes through Nexus Studios.

Brand: BBC Sport

Agency: Y&R London

Title: The fearless are here