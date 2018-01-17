Gurjit Degun
Pick of the week: BBC Sport's Olympics film is beautifully crafted

Gurjit Degun loves BBC Sport and Y&R London's work for the Winter Olympics.

This is a brilliant piece of work that makes me so excitied for the Winter Olympics, even though I'm not a big fan of watching sports.

The way the animation brings out the athletes' fear through the use of colours, along with the strong soundtrack, helps to make this an outstanding piece of advertising. 

The work was created by Jim Bolton, Gavin McGrath and Psembi Kinstan, and directed by Smith & Foulkes through Nexus Studios.

Brand: BBC Sport
Agency: Y&R London
Title: The fearless are here

