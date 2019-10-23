Pick of the Week: BBC's comic ads show what's great about iPlayer

The Beeb has hit the nail on the head in a series of ads promoting iPlayer, with the right mixture of comedy, creativity and craft.

The type of weird and sarcastic comedy seen in the spot featuring a couple who thought Peaky Blinders was about "curious neighbours" is what draws me to iPlayer in the first place. By using actors and comedians from the shows in disguise – including Peaky Blinders' Kate Phillips and Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Man Like Mobeen’s Guz Khan – the BBC Creative team have demonstrated how to have fun with the talent available to them.

Title Wasted on some

Brand BBC iPlayer

Client Kerry Moss, portfolio head of marketing, iPlayer

Agency BBC Creative