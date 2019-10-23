Gurjit Degun
Added 52 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: BBC's comic ads show what's great about iPlayer

The campaign shows off the best of British humour.

The Beeb has hit the nail on the head in a series of ads promoting iPlayer, with the right mixture of comedy, creativity and craft.

The type of weird and sarcastic comedy seen in the spot featuring a couple who thought Peaky Blinders was about "curious neighbours" is what draws me to iPlayer in the first place. By using actors and comedians from the shows in disguise – including Peaky Blinders' Kate Phillips and Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Man Like Mobeen’s Guz Khan – the BBC Creative team have demonstrated how to have fun with the talent available to them.

Title Wasted on some
Brand BBC iPlayer
Client Kerry Moss, portfolio head of marketing, iPlayer
Agency BBC Creative

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Marketing director

Job description: Marketing director

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago
On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Tell us about Search

Tell us about Search

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Promoted

October 14, 2019