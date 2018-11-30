Brittaney Kiefer
Pick of the Week: BBC's 'Wonderland' captures true festive feeling

BBC's film strips away the usual sugariness of Christmas advertising.

At this time of year, so many brands tell emotional stories for emotion’s sake, simply because that’s Christmas advertising custom. But the BBC’s festive ad taps into a truer feeling – of wanting to press pause with the people you love when the rest of life gets in the way.

The film continues a familiar theme with a fresh take, transporting viewers to a frozen world at an English seaside town. The magical device doesn’t get in the way of a story beautifully told, though. Heartfelt without being heavy-handed, "Wonderland" is another example of why I always look forward to what BBC Creative will make next.

Client Kerris Bright, chief customer officer
Agency BBC Creative
Creatives Xander Hart and Edward Usher
Director Sam Brown
Production company Rogue

