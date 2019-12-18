Simon Gwynn
Pick of the Week: On the Beach offers something for the grown-ups

Not all holidays are about fun for the whole family.


Uncommon Creative Studio has rustled up something truly distinctive with these ads for On the Beach that bizarrely juxtapose serene shots of seafront sunbathing with personal horror stories narrated by none other than Iggy Pop – an inspired bit of casting. 

The pick of the three has to be "Sally", featuring a woman who discovers her best pal has been bonking both of her parents and streaming it on a kinky website. Amazingly, it manages to be in some ways less disturbing than this campaign from the brand two years ago, making the new work a big step in the right direction.

Brand On the Beach
Title Everything's better on the beach
Agency Uncommon Creative Studio
Director Jeff Low
Production company Biscuit Filmworks

