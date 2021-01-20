Pick of the Week: Beagle Street crafts ode to life’s little moments

Direct-response advertising isn’t known for being the most creative, so my eyes were ready to glaze over when I was sent this campaign for Beagle Street life insurance. But, as dull as the previous sentence sounds, this trio of ads – the first for the brand by Creature – managed to charm me.

Model maker Andy Gent, best known for his work on Wes Anderson films, such as Isle of Dogs, helped recreate a slice of British life in miniature. The model village is home to relatable characters who discover the richness of their worlds in the everyday moments, concluding “this was a life they wanted to cover”. The writing, craft and attention to detail show the care that went into making this campaign, which ultimately reminds viewers of the joy and fun to be found in the small things. That rings true, especially now.

Client Sarah Martin, associate director of marketing and distribution

Agency Creature

Creatives Josh Dando and Steven Dodd

Director Noah Harris

Production company Agile Films