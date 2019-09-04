Pick of the Week: Beco's mission to close the disability employment gap is a great one



The UK’s disability employment gap is a huge waste of talent and potential – there are an estimated 1.1 million disabled people in this country who want to find a job. That’s why Beco, the social enterprise that makes environmentally friendly toiletries, is inviting other employers to literally steal its staff, 80% of whom are disabled.

Beco's campaign, by TBWA\London, challenges outdated perceptions about people with disabilities and shares an important message without being too worthy. By putting its employees front and centre. and offering practical solutions to other businesses, Beco shows a true commitment to making change. I hope it works.

It was created by Duncan Brooks, Tom Gong and Dan Kenny, and directed by Dan Castella through Hoi Polloi.

Title Steal our staff

Brand Beco

Client Camilla Marcus-Dew, founder

Agency TBWA\London