Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Bodyform shines spotlight on women’s pain

#PainStories is the latest taboo-busting campaign from Bodyform.

#PainStories: campaign tackles the 'gender pain gap'
#PainStories: campaign tackles the 'gender pain gap'

I’ve been a big fan of Bodyform’s campaigns since 2017’s “Blood normal”, when it depicted real menstrual blood instead of the blue liquid that usually stands in for it. 

The Essity brand followed that with 2018’s “Viva la vulva”, an ode to vulvas in all their shapes and sizes and an instant advertising classic. Then last year’s “#WombStories” took a more candid look at some of the complex experiences that come with wombs and vulvas, from the menopause to miscarriage to uncomfortable periods. 

Bodyform’s advertising has been important for helping to bring more taboo subjects out into the open and giving a platform to stories that often go unheard. Its latest attempt to do that coincides with Endometriosis Awareness Month: #PainStories tackles the “gender pain gap” and shines a light on women’s experiences of pain, with a focus on endometriosis – a condition that affects one in 10 women of reproductive age but often takes years to diagnose. 

The activation includes a “Pain Dictionary”, which creates a new visual language to describe pain, and a “Pain Museum”, which shares personal stories and information from experts about endometriosis and other conditions. You might wonder about the appeal of a museum dedicated to pain, but I’ve heard from multiple women how powerful they found this work for putting a spotlight on their experiences, which have often been suffered in silence. Until you learn how to articulate your pain, you may struggle to get the support you need, and Bodyform has provided practical tools to help many more women on this journey. 

Client Tanja Grubner, femcare global marketing and communications director at Essity
Agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Creatives Augustine Cerf and Lauren Peters

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Laura Jordan-Bambach on TV ads to kickstart 2021

Laura Jordan-Bambach on TV ads to kickstart 2021

Promoted

March 05, 2021
The International Media Consumption Report 2021

The International Media Consumption Report 2021

Promoted

March 04, 2021
What we’ve learned from the life and death of our co-founder and friend

What we’ve learned from the life and death of our co-founder and friend

Promoted

February 26, 2021
How to make YouTube work for your brand

How to make YouTube work for your brand

Promoted

February 26, 2021