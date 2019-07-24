Orianna Rosa Royle
Pick of the Week: Boob champs encourage us all to cop a feel

Because inclusivity isn't optional, it's life-saving.

The campaign empowers people to "grab life by the boobs"
From 2014 to 2016, there were about 11,400 breast-cancer deaths in the UK every year. That's 31 deaths every day.

And when the first noticeable symptom, according to the NHS, is usually a lump or area of thickened breast tissue, "copping a feel" is clearly vitally important.

CoppaFeel!’s powerful message of "grabbing life by the boobs" tackles this issue head – or, rather, breast – on in this feel-good film with plentiful puns. 

I hail the spot for empowering all men, women and non-binary people of all ethnicities, ages and sizes to check their chest/breasts/pecs. 

Inclusivity isn’t optional, it’s life-saving.

Brand CoppaFeel!
Agency Fold7
Creative Simon Helm
Director Eloise King
Production company Prettybird

