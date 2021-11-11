Pick of the week: Boots Xmas ad hits the spot for those of us who just love 'stuff'

For those of us who have a propensity for "stuff", the Boots ad really hit the spot.

Starring Jenna Coleman in the titular role of Joy, we follow her on a Mary Poppins-esque escapade, with her red and gold Boots bag.

Watching the products pour out on her bed honestly made me giddy, and you can see the joy in the eyes of friends and families as the beautiful bag produces more and more stuff.

From a night at the fair to glamming up a snowman, this bag really had something for everyone. The message was soon clear, that it's less about the gift and more about the joy of giving.

After missing out on many merry festive moments last year, it was heartwarming to see Joy connecting with those closest to her with a determination to make everyone's Christmas special.

Imagine, just 12 months ago we were told to stay away from our grandparents and their hugs.

The final scene between Joy and her nan sharing a warm embrace was a true tear-jerker.

What a joy.

Brand Boots

Title "Bags of joy"

Agency VMLY&R

Director Tom Hooper

Production company Smuggler