Pick of the Week: British Airways soars high with centenary campaign

The brand needed some heart.

What could so easily have ended up being yet another exercise in tiresome and superficial box-ticking is saved by some beautiful writing and artful filming, giving a brand that is sometimes difficult to love some much-needed heart. Following its brilliant World Cup print work from last summer, Ogilvy has rapidly found its stride with BA – not an easy task.

The work was created by Martha Riley, Andy Forrest and Nicola Wood, and directed by Tom Tagholm through Park Pictures.

Brand British Airways
Title Made by Britain
Client Hamish McVey, head of brands and marketing
Agency Ogilvy UK

