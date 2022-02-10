Charlotte Rawlings
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: BT blows the whistle on online abuse

Ad cleverly links footballers and gamers.

BT: the unique kit will be available for free via Fifa Ultimate Team's season objectives until April
BT is doing everything it can to blow the whistle on online abuse with its latest campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi.

“Hate has no place in any game” emphasises how online abuse doesn’t just affect the lives of professional footballers but can also trickle down to the fans playing via a video game.

The spot cleverly entwines gameplay and reality to mirror the abuse that has become so prevalent in the game, whether that’s on the pitch or through a screen.

Placing the viewer in an animated Wembley stadium at the end of a match in a Fifa video game, we empathise with the player walking off the pitch looking disheartened due to the wave of abuse he knows he’s about to face.

The message really hits home when the film cuts to the real world and an ordinary gamer is sat absorbing the hate.

The ad takes a feeling very few of us can relate to – that pressure and vulnerability footballers experience when they step onto that pitch – and brings it closer to home by illustrating how this aggression and ridicule can affect anyone. Even in the comfort of their own bedrooms.

Brand BT

Title Hate has no place in any game

Agency Saatchi & Saatchi

Creatives Will John, Will Brookwell, Nathan Crawford 

Director Chris Fowles

Production company Prodigious

