Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the week: Bulk Powders' ad campaign is comedy gold

Gurjit Degun cried with laughter at Bulk Powders' new TV ad by Droga5 London.

The spot starts off as an intriguing film and culminates with an hilarious ending featuring Anthony Joshua. The man's voice makes me want to watch it over again and share with my friends.

The online films focusing on Joshua, Jonathan Joseph and Lucy Watson only add to the campaign's comedy. My favourite has to be Joseph on how to dominate lung capacity.

The work was created by Dave Wigglesworth, Ed Redgrave, Teddy Souter and Frazer Price. It was directed by Aaron Stoller through Biscuit Filmworks.

Brand: Bulk Powders
Agency: Droga5 London
Title: Dominate life
Client: Dan Elliott, head of brand

Topics

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track

Promoted

January 09, 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track