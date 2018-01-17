Pick of the week: Bulk Powders' ad campaign is comedy gold

The spot starts off as an intriguing film and culminates with an hilarious ending featuring Anthony Joshua. The man's voice makes me want to watch it over again and share with my friends.

The online films focusing on Joshua, Jonathan Joseph and Lucy Watson only add to the campaign's comedy. My favourite has to be Joseph on how to dominate lung capacity.

The work was created by Dave Wigglesworth, Ed Redgrave, Teddy Souter and Frazer Price. It was directed by Aaron Stoller through Biscuit Filmworks.

Brand: Bulk Powders

Agency: Droga5 London

Title: Dominate life

Client: Dan Elliott, head of brand