Pick of the Week: Burberry’s Christmas ad is a joyful ode to creativity and youth



There’s a metaphor in this Burberry ad and its Singin' in the Rain soundtrack that’s very fitting for 2020: something about thriving in the elements and continuing to create despite the sky unexpectedly spitting down hailstones. But also... this is just a fun and stylish campaign for Christmas, with great choreography, casting, music and direction.

Burberry’s campaign does have a bigger purpose, too, as the brand has partnered footballer Marcus Rashford – now widely beloved for his campaigning to fund free school meals during the holidays – to support youth initiatives.

But I suspect the majority of people who watch this will just appreciate the moments of light relief as metaphorical hail continues to rain down on their year.

Brand Burberry

Client Riccardo Tisci, chief creative officer

Agency In-house

Creatives Rachel Crowther, Al Watts, Sean Bell

Directors Megaforce

Production company Riff Raff Films