Brittaney Kiefer
Added 12 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Burger King trolls politicians with whopper of a stunt

The brand pokes fun at one of the most infamous political lies in recent history.

Burger King: no prize for guessing what this is referring to
Ahead of the general election today, Burger King trolled political leaders with a massive ad on a London bus that read: "Another Whopper on the side of a bus. Must be an election." In a tasty bit of synergy,  "whopper" is the name of the brand’s signature burger as well as shorthand for a lie. 

While it wasn’t explicitly said which lie the ad was referring to, the jab’s target was clear. One of the most infamous political claims of recent years was the Vote Leave campaign's bus message claiming that Brexit would mean an extra £350m a week going to the NHS – a figure that has been widely debunked. 

In recent years, Burger King has become known for cheeky, bold marketing that grabs attention, and betting on big creative ideas has paid off for the brand. This latest stunt is another one for the canon. Politics and brands don’t often mix, but in this case Burger King found the right recipe. 

Title Another Whopper
Client Katie Evans, marketing director
Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty London
Creatives Stuart Royall, Phil Holbrook

