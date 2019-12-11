Pick of the Week: Burger King trolls politicians with whopper of a stunt

Ahead of the general election today, Burger King trolled political leaders with a massive ad on a London bus that read: "Another Whopper on the side of a bus. Must be an election." In a tasty bit of synergy, "whopper" is the name of the brand’s signature burger as well as shorthand for a lie.

While it wasn’t explicitly said which lie the ad was referring to, the jab’s target was clear. One of the most infamous political claims of recent years was the Vote Leave campaign's bus message claiming that Brexit would mean an extra £350m a week going to the NHS – a figure that has been widely debunked.

In recent years, Burger King has become known for cheeky, bold marketing that grabs attention, and betting on big creative ideas has paid off for the brand. This latest stunt is another one for the canon. Politics and brands don’t often mix, but in this case Burger King found the right recipe.

Title Another Whopper

Client Katie Evans, marketing director

Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty London

Creatives Stuart Royall, Phil Holbrook