Pick of the Week: C4's Paralympic ad smashes it out of the stadium

You would need a photo finish to decide between the broadcaster's Paralympics three campaigns after it delivered another stunning piece of creative.

Channel 4: delivers its powerful message in an entertaining and arresting way
Channel 4's chief marketing officer, Zaid Al-Qassab, described the 2020 Paralympics spot as the "difficult third album". Well, if that's the case, the broadcaster's in-house creative team has delivered an OK Computer rather than a Be Here Now.

Set to a version of the Bugsy Malone classic So You Want to Be a Boxer by British artist Jay Prince, the ad combines brutal reality with surrealism and sporting triumph with the frustrations of life.

Once again, the music is expertly chosen and perfectly synced with the vignettes – not surprisingly, given it was directed by the Oscar-nominated cinematographer Bradford Young (Selma, Arrival).

After presenting Paralympians and then all people with disabilities as superhuman in previous spots, Channel 4 has returned to remind the public they face the same pressures as everyone else, with the added challenges brought by living with disabilities.

By delivering its powerful message in an entertaining and arresting way, this spot should drive viewers to watch the Paralympic Games on Channel 4 and continue to improve societal attitudes to people with disabilities.

Brand Channel 4
Title Super. Human.
Agency 4Creative
Director Bradford Young
Production company Serial Pictures x Somesuch

