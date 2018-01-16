Pick of the week: Cadbury ad finds joy in the everyday

This beautifully told story, about a girl buying a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk for her mum’s birthday using trinkets, is both touching and honest. For a brand that has lost its way of late, a return to its roots that has its feet firmly grounded in the messy reality of daily life is a quietly effective marketing strategy.

Rather than offering up a heady dose of escapism this ad underlines our capacity to find joy in the everyday, from the daily rush to get to the school gates to the constant demands of the smartphone-shaped dictator hiding in all of our pockets. Pitch perfect.

Brand: Cadbury

Agency: VCCP

Title: Mum’s birthday

Client: Ben Wicks, global brand director