Nicola Kemp
Added 14 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the week: Cadbury ad finds joy in the everyday

There is a simple elegance to Cadbury's new TV ad, the first work for the brand from VCCP, which finds beauty and honesty in the mundane.

This beautifully told story, about a girl buying a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk for her mum’s birthday using trinkets, is both touching and honest. For a brand that has lost its way of late, a return to its roots that has its feet firmly grounded in the messy reality of daily life is a quietly effective marketing strategy. 

Rather than offering up a heady dose of escapism this ad underlines our capacity to find joy in the everyday, from the daily rush to get to the school gates to the constant demands of the smartphone-shaped dictator hiding in all of our pockets. Pitch perfect.  

Brand: Cadbury
Agency: VCCP
Title: Mum’s birthday
Client: Ben Wicks, global brand director

Topics

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track

Promoted

January 09, 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track