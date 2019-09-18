Pick of the Week: Cadbury brings loneliness epidemic to our attention

As I sat in a quiet room surrounded by colleagues watching Cadbury's "Fence" ad, I felt moved. The film tells the story of an elderly man who slowly comes around to the playful disruption of his young neighbours, highlighting the loneliness that many older people can feel despite living in such close proximity to others.

It is part of Cadbury's "Donate your words" campaign tackling the UK's loneliness epidemic, including a partnership with Age UK and limited-edition Dairy Milk bars with the words removed from the logo.

I’m lucky enough to still have grandparents in my life who don't suffer from loneliness, but as Mr Thompson’s heart thawed in the ad, I cried. I grabbed an extra-large bar of logo-free Dairy Milk, for which Age UK receives 30p from each bar sold, and visited my grandma the following day. She laughed about my crying but said she would share the chocolate with some of her neighbours who don’t have dozens of grandchildren. An effective ad with a simple message.

Brand Cadbury

Title Fences

Agency VCCP

Creatives Rob Ellis and Peter Reid

Production company Academy

Director Frederic Planchon