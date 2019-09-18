Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Cadbury brings loneliness epidemic to our attention

The brand illustrates simple things that can bring joy to the lonely.

As I sat in a quiet room surrounded by colleagues watching Cadbury's "Fence" ad, I felt moved. The film tells the story of an elderly man who slowly comes around to the playful disruption of his young neighbours, highlighting the loneliness that many older people can feel despite living in such close proximity to others.

It is part of Cadbury's "Donate your words" campaign tackling the UK's loneliness epidemic, including a partnership with Age UK and limited-edition Dairy Milk bars with the words removed from the logo. 

I’m lucky enough to still have grandparents in my life who don't suffer from loneliness, but as Mr Thompson’s heart thawed in the ad, I cried. I grabbed an extra-large bar of logo-free Dairy Milk, for which Age UK receives 30p from each bar sold, and visited my grandma the following day. She laughed about my crying but said she would share the chocolate with some of her neighbours who don’t have dozens of grandchildren. An effective ad with a simple message.

Brand Cadbury
Title Fences
Agency VCCP
Creatives Rob Ellis and Peter Reid
Production company Academy
Director Frederic Planchon

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

Promoted

September 16, 2019
Digital cities for digital citizens

Digital cities for digital citizens

Promoted

September 11, 2019
How to make your ads clear

How to make your ads clear

Promoted

September 11, 2019
"Data is a must-have, a hygiene factor in business today"

"Data is a must-have, a hygiene factor in business today"

Promoted

September 11, 2019