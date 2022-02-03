Pick of the Week: CALM's hidden-message activity prompts 10% rise in calls to helpline

A legend in the gaming world, DanTDM has 25.7 million subscribers, who regularly tune in watch him play video games. For scale, that's more than the queen of hip-pop, Beyoncé.

So, imagine their collective curiosity when DanTDM uploaded his latest episode, entitled: "There's a secret message in this video..." This time, he promised, I'm going deeper than ever.

While the video might have at first seemed no different from his usual content, halfway through, the YouTuber addressed his audience directly, "Sounds pretty normal, right? Take a second look", inviting them to start again and rethink what he had really said.

It's not easy to talk about mental health. It's so hard, 84% of men in the UK admit to bottling up their emotions. Which explains why 76% of suicides are male.

But, thanks to CALM, Recipe and DanTDM, people opened up.

They opened up in the comments section, CALM's helpline recorded a 10% increase on the day of the message, while the website had 18,000 visitors.

That's thousand's of potentially life-saving conversations. All from a YouTube stunt. It's pretty remarkable when you think about it.

Brand CALM

Title Secret Message

Agency Recipe

Creatives Mike Plumridge, Graeme Bowman