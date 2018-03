It could have been an embarrassing mess and skirts close to the line at points, but this catchy number succeeds not just because Lady Leshurr is a credible figure for the young adults being targeted (or at least this 30-something assumes so), but because she delivers the message with what seems like genuine conviction.

Brand: Captain Morgan

Title: #LiveLikeACaptain

Agency: 1000 Heads

Client: Giselle Diamanti, senior brand manager