Alex Brownsell
Added 11 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the week: Chabuddy G gives a winning performance for the ICC Cricket World Cup

Everybody loves People Just Do Nothing's Chabuddy G, so who better to promote the ticket ballot for next year's ICC Cricket World Cup than Asim Chaudhry's comedy creation? Right?

Okay, it is quite a random partnership – and not entirely original, given the character’s recent encounters with A-listers in British Airways’ latest in-flight safety video. However, the brilliance of the performance ensures that potentially cringeworthy situations in which Chabuddy G – rebranded "Chabuddy CWC" – meets Sky Sports commentator David "Bumble" Lloyd and umpiring legend Dickie Bird hit the right notes.

The encounter with Lloyd is a particular winner, as Chabuddy G pretends to be the cousin of former England captain Nasser Hussain to access to the commentary box. I could honestly listen to him winding up "Bombles" all day long.

Brand: ICC Cricket World Cup
Agency: Ogilvy UK
Creative: Will Mitchell 
Director: James Kibbey
Production company: Black Shark Media

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

Promoted

August 22, 2018

Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

BRANDS
Watch: Brands on embracing difference

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Watch: Brands on embracing difference

AGENCY
Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

MEDIA
Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.

Promoted

August 20, 2018

Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.