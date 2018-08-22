Pick of the week: Chabuddy G gives a winning performance for the ICC Cricket World Cup

Okay, it is quite a random partnership – and not entirely original, given the character’s recent encounters with A-listers in British Airways’ latest in-flight safety video. However, the brilliance of the performance ensures that potentially cringeworthy situations in which Chabuddy G – rebranded "Chabuddy CWC" – meets Sky Sports commentator David "Bumble" Lloyd and umpiring legend Dickie Bird hit the right notes.

The encounter with Lloyd is a particular winner, as Chabuddy G pretends to be the cousin of former England captain Nasser Hussain to access to the commentary box. I could honestly listen to him winding up "Bombles" all day long.

Brand: ICC Cricket World Cup

Agency: Ogilvy UK

Creative: Will Mitchell

Director: James Kibbey

Production company: Black Shark Media