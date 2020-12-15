Pick of the Week: Channel 4 delivers a resonant Christmas message through an unlikely agent

As we near the end of 2020, it’s fair to say that, for most of us, our nerves will be a little frayed. The scene of tension and bickering that breaks out in Channel 4’s Christmas ad might seem relatable in the run-up to the holiday, when the Covid situation and continued political turmoil make it particularly hard to feel festive.

Channel 4 captures this national mood with a light-hearted and absurd story about holiday mascots trying to come up with a solution to Santa cancelling Christmas. Their ideas range from the the Easter Bunny’s suggestion to “leave the presents in the street” to the Tooth Fairy’s slightly disturbing insight: “You can’t celebrate Christmas without teeth” (she makes a good point).

Then, in an unexpected twist, the Pancake Day pancake emerges as a peacemaker, delivering a moving speech about coming together despite our differences.

With great humour, casting and direction by the dream team of David Kolbusz and Jeff Low, the ad is a standout of the Christmas season. Props to Lynsey Atkin and her team at 4Creative for providing some silly relief at a time when we all need to be reminded of the pancake’s message.

Brand Channel 4

Client Zaid Al-Qassab, chief marketing officer

Agency 4Creative

Creatives Chris Rice, Greg Carter and Lydia Raghavan

Directors David Kolbusz and Jeff Low

Production company Biscuit Filmworks