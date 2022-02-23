Pick of the Week: Channel 4 plays on fears for simple yet effective Paralympics trailer

Speeding down a mountain at 110km an hour with just 5% vision is something most of us would be fearful of, but as skier Millie Knight says in this ad: "For me, that's all in a day's work."
By working with Knight to show us her point of view and playing on fears, 4Creative has developed a simple yet impactful piece of work. Once again Channel 4 has stepped up to show us the power of Paralympic athletes.
Title "Paralympic Winter Games"
Agency 4Creative
Creatives Zoe Nash and Sali Horsey
Director Barry Dyer
Production company 4Creative