Pick of the Week: Channel 4 plays on fears for simple yet effective Paralympics trailer

Speeding down a mountain at 110km an hour with just 5% vision is something most of us would be fearful of, but as skier Millie Knight says in this ad: "For me, that's all in a day's work."

By working with Knight to show us her point of view and playing on fears, 4Creative has developed a simple yet impactful piece of work. Once again Channel 4 has stepped up to show us the power of Paralympic athletes.

Title "Paralympic Winter Games"

Agency 4Creative

Creatives Zoe Nash and Sali Horsey

Director Barry Dyer

Production company 4Creative