Pick of the Week: Channel 4's cheeky appeal captures spirit of staying indoors

It’s week four of lockdown and we’re all itching to get outdoors, catch up with family and friends, and go about our usual daily lives. However, the spread of coronavirus continues and the sad reality is that the death toll is rising every day.

So the best thing for the majority of Brits to do is to sit on our arse. That’s the sentiment that Channel 4 has captured so well as it shows a series of bums up close. A voiceover from comedian Matt Berry is the cherry on top as he proclaims: "Britain! When was the last time you did something that really mattered, with your arse?"

But that’s not all – the ad campaign extends with a series of light-hearted 10-second clips showing celebrities completing mundane tasks such as ironing ties or arranging pencils. The funniest has got to be comedian Jamie Demetriou, crossing off clicking his fingers from his to-do list.

The films are well-made and the humour will resonate with audiences, but most of all Channel 4 should be praised for showing that it understands the nation’s mood – something that other brands should take note of.

Brand Channel 4

Title #StayAtHome

Agency 4Creative

Creatives Andy Shrubsole, Scott Taylor ("We need your butt"); Aimi Awang (10-second spots)