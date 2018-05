It is the first UK broadcaster to use voice assistant devices Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to promote a TV show, and it created a personality test to determine whether a user is human or synth. The idea is fun, timely and cleverly plays on people’s paranoia about robots.

It was created by Eoin McLaughlin, Sam Walker and Josef Byrne.

Brand: Channel 4

Title: Human Test

Agency: 4Creative

Creatives: Eoin McLaughlin, Sam Walker, Josef Byrne