Pick of the Week: Coca-Cola scores with Premier League ad

The ad by M&C Saatchi is a glorious tribute to all fans of the beautiful game.

Coca-Cola’s new spot for its Premier League sponsorship brings together 250 real football fans covering all 20 clubs in the division, from the Toffees to the Lilywhites and everyone in-between. This is a proper, flag-waving, badge-kissing crowd-pleaser, set to Yazoo’s 1982 synth-pop classic Only You.

Punctuating what could have been an overblown saccharine tribute to fans of the beautiful game are some brilliantly inexplicable moments, including a singing snail and, notably, Jermaine Jenas as a battered fish. The surprise appearance of England star Jesse Lingard at the end delivers a tantalising reminder of the promise that lies ahead for the national team after last summer's World Cup. 

And at a time when football fans are hitting the headlines once again for questionable behaviour, this joyful piece of work is a reminder that, for the vast majority of supporters, there is more that unites than divides.

The campaign was created by Dom Moira and Kieron Roe, and directed by Stacy Wall through Rogue Films.

Brand Coca-Cola
Title Where everyone plays
Client  Coca-Cola
Agency M&C Saatchi

