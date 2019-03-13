Brittaney Kiefer
Added 8 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Comic Relief's film is a beautiful reflection on its purpose

Amid political divisions, the British public needs a reminder of why charity matters.

Since Comic Relief launched more than 30 years ago, its annual fundraising event Red Nose Day has become a British institution. But this year, when the country feels more divided than ever, the public could use a reminder of why charity – in the sense of kindness and tolerance – still matters. When Red Nose Day happens on Friday, there will be plenty of entertainment and laughs, but Wonderhood Studios’ film for Comic Relief slows down to reflect on the purpose behind it all. 

Actor Peter Mullan plays a man who passes on wisdom to his grandchild about how the things that people share in common are much stronger than those that divide them. The spot was shot at a council estate in Glasgow and beautifully directed by 32 through Pulse Films. Unlike many charity ads, this doesn’t hit viewers over the head with its mission but finds deeper truths in everyday, quiet moments. 

Brand: Comic Relief
Title: "Wise words"
Client: Bill Griffin, executive director of creative and brand
Agency: Wonderhood Studios

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Local vs Global: What does the future look like for TV?

Local vs Global: What does the future look like for TV?

Promoted

Added 17 hours ago
4 ways to be innovative: Coca-Cola, HarperCollins, British Gas and Missguided

4 ways to be innovative: Coca-Cola, HarperCollins, British Gas and Missguided

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago
What makes you go OOH?

What makes you go OOH?

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago
The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago