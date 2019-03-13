Pick of the Week: Comic Relief's film is a beautiful reflection on its purpose

Since Comic Relief launched more than 30 years ago, its annual fundraising event Red Nose Day has become a British institution. But this year, when the country feels more divided than ever, the public could use a reminder of why charity – in the sense of kindness and tolerance – still matters. When Red Nose Day happens on Friday, there will be plenty of entertainment and laughs, but Wonderhood Studios’ film for Comic Relief slows down to reflect on the purpose behind it all.

Actor Peter Mullan plays a man who passes on wisdom to his grandchild about how the things that people share in common are much stronger than those that divide them. The spot was shot at a council estate in Glasgow and beautifully directed by 32 through Pulse Films. Unlike many charity ads, this doesn’t hit viewers over the head with its mission but finds deeper truths in everyday, quiet moments.

Brand: Comic Relief

Title: "Wise words"

Client: Bill Griffin, executive director of creative and brand

Agency: Wonderhood Studios

