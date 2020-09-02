Brittaney Kiefer
Added 13 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Create Not Hate captures Notting Hill Carnival’s spirit of protest

Young people from across London speak out against racism in stories based on their personal experiences.

Notting Hill Carnival was cancelled this year, but Create Not Hate wanted to keep the street party’s spirit of protest and tolerance alive.

The initiative, which was set up by Quiet Storm and aims to bring more young people from ethnic-minority backgrounds into the creative industries, launched an anti-racism campaign that draws on personal experiences of racial profiling. It was co-created with young people from across London, such as Emmanuel, whose film tells a story about three men mistaken for violent thugs, when actually they are practising lines from Shakespeare. 

In addition to the films, the campaign includes posters, press ads, T-shirts and face masks that send the message that “all people are the same under the skin”. The work is memorable for its honesty, sincerity and hopefulness. 

Quiet Storm founder and executive creative director Trevor Robinson said of the Create Not Hate participants: “The industry needs this talent as much as the talent needs this industry.” I agree.

Agency Quiet Storm

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How brands can overcome the failing retail environment

How brands can overcome the failing retail environment

Promoted

August 28, 2020
How you can grow business in Q4

How you can grow business in Q4

Promoted

August 24, 2020
The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

July 30, 2020
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020