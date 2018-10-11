Pick of the week: DfE's recruitment campaign captures the collective power of teachers

It is almost impossible to overestimate the impact on good teaching to building a good and fulfilling life and equally challenging to convey the sense of gratitude to the teachers changing young lives on a daily basis.

This is part of the reason why "Every lesson shapes a life" is such a brilliant piece of communications. Capturing that everyday brilliance, the tiny building blocks of confidence, the constant encouragement. Those million precious pieces of kindness and guidance that years of great teaching combine to build the confidence you need to thrive.

Its particularly brilliant in the midst of a media narrative in which the extraordinary teacher is usually painted as the exception, the individual hero. Oh Captain, My Captain; the power of one. This ad conveys instead the collective good of teachers; a force for good and a profession of which to be rightly proud. The power of the collective far exceeding the impact of any one individual.

An ad about people who care passionately about what they are doing, by people who are clearly doing the same. What’s not to love about that?

Brand: Department for Education

Title: Every lesson shapes a life

Client: Mike Olson, head of marketing and communications

Agency: Havas London