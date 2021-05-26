Pick of the Week: Diet Coke’s Thundercat remix takes the brand in a fresh direction

Maybe like me you haven’t been able to get the Diet Coke jingle, remixed by Thundercat in the brand’s new ad, out of your head for the past week. With his easygoing and smooth melodies, Thundercat was an inspired choice to remake the original song which helped launch the brand back in 1982.

The film – directed by the great Autumn de Wilde – is also a joy to take in: colourful, stylish and funny, with memorable details and characters that beg for a rewatch.

Advertising from Diet Coke, and Coca-Cola generally, hasn’t been great for some time, which is a shame given it’s such a seminal brand. This is a fresh take that hopefully signals a new phase of creativity for the company.

It turns out that Diet Coke was sitting on a hidden treasure all along. As the catchy jingle comes on the radio in my Uber and I find myself nodding along, I wonder why the brand ever let go of it. But Droga5 London has polished off a gem and made it dazzle.

Agency Droga5 London

Director Autumn de Wilde

Production company Anonymous Content