Pick of the Week: Dove cries loud about combatting toxic influencers

#Fitso, #Thinspo, file your teeth at home… social media’s unhealthy tentacles twist tightly around susceptible children from a young age, with post after post containing harmful beauty advice wearing away at their self-esteem.

The fear of social media’s negative impact on young people is enough to put most people off having children. This is why Dove’s work combatting social media’s negative effects is so welcome.

With “Reverse selfie”, Dove and Ogilvy sent parent forums into a frenzy. Finally, they felt seen. Someone had identified the horrific fact that by the age of 13, 80% of girls distort the way they look online – and they were going to do something about it.

“Deep fake” is a worthy successor to “Reverse selfie”, leaving you feeling equally unsettled. Once again based on gobsmacking insight (one in two girls says idealised beauty advice on social media causes low self-esteem), the film engages audiences with a clever deep-fake subversion, that lands the issue brilliantly.

But beyond even that, as part of Dove’s Self-Esteem Project, Dove is taking action with a bunch of academically validated resources and tools to help parents navigate important conversations with their kids and empower teens to #DetoxYourFeed.

Since 2004, Dove has supported 70 million young people, with an end goal to educate 250 million people by 2030. It's such a delight to see a brand doing good, in a space Dove deserves to be in.

Brand Dove

Title Toxic Influence

Agency Ogilvy

Production company Smuggler

Director Henry-Alex Rubin