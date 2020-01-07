Pick of the Week: Dracula raises the stakes for outdoor advertising

BBC Creative sank its teeth (OK, we'll stop now) into 2020 with a gothic campaign to promote three-part vampire series Dracula.

Located on London’s Brixton Road and Birmingham’s Upper Dean Street, the pair of billboards show a collection of carefully placed wooden stakes that, when lit, create a silhouette of Bram Stoker’s monster (as played by Claes Bang).

For good measure, below each billboard stands an "In case of vampires – break glass" box that contains (you guessed it) another stake.

Considering the standard of BBC's out-of-home activity last year – created to promote shows including His Dark Materials, Peaky Blinders and Killing Eve – it’s no surprise to find BBC Creative stand head and shoulders above the rest as 2020 gets under way.

Title Dracula

Agency BBC Creative

Creatives James Fairfield, Mathew Rees, Reuben Dangoor, Vikki Stephenson, Dominic Lea