Pick of the Week: Dracula raises the stakes for outdoor advertising

A fang-tastic way to kick off the year.

Dracula: billboard promotes TV series
BBC Creative sank its teeth (OK, we'll stop now) into 2020 with a gothic campaign to promote three-part vampire series Dracula

Located on London’s Brixton Road and Birmingham’s Upper Dean Street, the pair of billboards show a collection of carefully placed wooden stakes that, when lit, create a silhouette of Bram Stoker’s monster (as played by Claes Bang).

Dracula: Billboards unveiled in London and Birmingham

For good measure, below each billboard stands an "In case of vampires – break glass" box that contains (you guessed it) another stake.

Considering the standard of BBC's out-of-home activity last year – created to promote shows including His Dark MaterialsPeaky Blinders and Killing Eve – it’s no surprise to find BBC Creative stand head and shoulders above the rest as 2020 gets under way.

Title Dracula
Agency BBC Creative
Creatives James Fairfield, Mathew Rees, Reuben Dangoor, Vikki Stephenson, Dominic Lea

