Pick of the week: Dunelm's dystopian colour revolution reveals vibrant new attitude

In Orwellian Britain, there would be no need for homeware brands. Identity is a crime. You don’t want to stand out. It’s all about how to blend in.

This is the thinking behind Creature London’s first work for Dunelm, which follows the independent shop winning the business in July. After being tasked with setting a confident and vibrant attitude for Dunelm, Creature's campaign, “Dun your way”, does exactly that, taking a big liberating leap forward.

Set in the washed-out streets of a drab dystopia, the film presents a world where everything and everyone is the same. The same cars, the same houses... the same palette of dulled tones. Until one defiant resident gets her hands on some bright Dunelm goods. Puncturing the monotony, she stages a colour revolution.

It's fun, a little bit dark and genuinely makes you want to brighten up your home.

And it had a stellar team of creatives behind it: John Osborne, associate creative director, who joined Creature in January from The Gate, where he worked on “Nobody is normal”, and Megan Egan, Creature’s creative art director and Creative Circle’s most promising female creative newcomer.

Brand Dunelm

Title "Dun your way"

Agency Creature London

Created by Megan Egan and John Osborne

Director Stephen Pipe

Production company Tantrum