Pick of the week: Ecover's 'Rubbish cafe' was a meaningful experience

Ecover's "Rubbish café" activation, where consumers could pay for a meal with a piece of recyclable plastic, was more than your typical brand experience.

The experience was actually meaningful and educational, with posters on the walls providing information on recycling. The staff were also on hand to inform attendees about the different types of plastic they brought in and whether it was recyclable.

People did seem to be paying attention to the message behind it, rather than just enjoying the free food and drink. The décor was innovative too, with recyclable products displayed creatively.

Brand: Ecover
Title: "Rubbish cafe"
Agency: Red Consultancy and VCCP
Client: Victoria Hunt-Taylor, head of marketing

