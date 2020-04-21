Jeremy Lee
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: EE shows Kevin Bacon's finest hour

This spot from Saatchi & Saatchi delivers.


Kevin Bacon has had a good run at being the brand spokesman for EE, but this is undoubtedly his finest hour. With a (necessarily) pared-back production budget, he delivers what looks suspiciously like a performance from the heart, courtesy of an honest and authentic script from Saatchi & Saatchi to thank NHS workers.

Talk is cheap, of course, and EE more than matches its sentiment with an offer of free data for NHS workers. So it’s meaningful too. That looks like the complete package of a brand (and an agency) being good and doing good at the same time.

Brand EE
Title A message for NHS workers
Agency Saatchi & Saatchi London
Creatives Rodrigo Castellari, Gary Arnold, Neil Ritchie

