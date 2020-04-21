Pick of the Week: EE shows Kevin Bacon's finest hour



Kevin Bacon has had a good run at being the brand spokesman for EE, but this is undoubtedly his finest hour. With a (necessarily) pared-back production budget, he delivers what looks suspiciously like a performance from the heart, courtesy of an honest and authentic script from Saatchi & Saatchi to thank NHS workers.

Talk is cheap, of course, and EE more than matches its sentiment with an offer of free data for NHS workers. So it’s meaningful too. That looks like the complete package of a brand (and an agency) being good and doing good at the same time.

Brand EE

Title A message for NHS workers

Agency Saatchi & Saatchi London

Creatives Rodrigo Castellari, Gary Arnold, Neil Ritchie