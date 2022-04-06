Pick of the Week: Elvie’s peeing billboard is a shower of delight

Elvie’s peeing billboard by Don’t Cry Wolf is evidence that the femtech brand doesn’t "piss about" with its pledge to spotlight women’s health in its campaigns.

Last week Elvie erected a billboard in Shoreditch, which shows a woman experiencing a leak while weightlifting in a squat position. As if this wasn’t enough to stop people in their tracks, the billboard actually drips real liquid.

Elvie has always had an honest and equally outrageous approach to smashing taboos – a certain inflatable floating vagina springs to mind – and this 10-foot billboard’s candid portrayal of urinary incontinence is the perfect example of how brands can combat stigma without sacrificing fun or creativity.

The work came about two weeks after TikTok creator @maddawglifts posted a video on Elvie’s page of her leaking urine while weightlifting, which TikTok then banned for being too graphic.

Through a recent survey, Elvie found that 84% of UK women experience incontinence, so why is it that an issue that affects so many is entrenched in shame and disapproval?

#LeaksHappen not only stands against this kind of unjustified censorship but also makes a conscious effort to eradicate the isolation women experience as a result of it.

Title: "#LeaksHappen"

Agency: Don't Cry Wolf