Pick of the Week: Environmental NGO takes aim at Brazil president

It takes a lot of guts to sue the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

Undeniably one of the world's least popular leaders, beyond his handling of the Covid pandemic, Bolsonaro's destruction of the rainforest has been widely criticised. Powerless, the world has watched, unable to stop him.

Determined not to idly sit by as the rainforest burns, this week, the environmental law organisation AllRise filed an official complaint at the International Criminal Court, accusing Bolsonaro of crimes against humanity.

If successful, the complaint will establish a ground-breaking legal precedent that makes it easier to hold ecological criminals to account.

To get the word out, AllRise teamed up with 180 Amsterdam, who helped amplify the complaint’s purpose, galvanising the public to "share, sign, stop his crimes".

It's rare that you spot campaigns that may genuinely make a difference on such a global scale. And "The planet vs Bolsonaro" is just the beginning.

Brand AllRise

Title "The planet vs Bolsonaro"

Agency 180 Amsterdam