Pick of the week: Euronews campaign is a firm rejection of the GB News philosophy

There is no need, despite GB News' Andrew Neil insistence that there is, to challenge the 'woke' agenda. All that’s required is the facts, and the opportunity to make up our own minds.

Last week Euronews released a four-week campaign highlighting its neutral editorial stance in an increasingly polarised news environment.

It comes in the aftermath of the firestorm surrounding GB News, which resulted in a host of advertisers suspending or halting their ads over concerns about inclusion and impartiality, although some brands U-turned on this.

For Euronews, it was a perfect opportunity to nail its credentials to the mast – the ad closes on viewers' words: “Nobody owns my news. Nobody twists my truths. Nobody moulds my views. I make up my own mind.”

While there is a sense of Euronews capitalising on the mixed reaction to GB News, if there is a battle between the news organisations to be had, it must be on this criteria. There is no need, despite GB News host Andrew Neil's insistence that there is, to challenge the “woke” agenda. All that’s needed is the facts, and the opportunity to make up our own minds.

Brand Euronews
Title Feel connected to Europe 
Agency GT&I
Creatives Glen Tarr and Pete Bell
Director Darren Statman 

