Pick of the Week: Expedia shows power of creativity and strategy combined

This tactical ad is neat in its lightness of touch.

Expedia: idea can extend to other destinations
A clever tactical print ad that avoids falling into the trap of trying too hard, Expedia has attached itself to the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal life to "North America".

While Canada is the destination used for this particular execution, if the rumours of Meghan’s desire to reignite her Hollywood career are true, then Expedia might also be able to make one with the new destination of Los Angeles some time soon.

Brand Expedia
Title Escape the family
Agency Saatchi & Saatchi London
Creatives Ryan Price and Maria Suarez-Inclan

