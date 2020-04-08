Pick of the Week: Facebook captures the beauty of connection amid coronavirus



The coronavirus crisis has brought film shoots as we know them to a halt, spawning a new genre of ads with trademark features such as user-generated content and shots of empty streets.

While many of these have started to blur together, Facebook’s execution stands out. Despite the creative constraints, "Never lost" reveals a careful level of craft. It is most elevated by the track, a spoken-word piece by British poet Kate Tempest.

While the brand has rarely inspired love amid recent controversies, Facebook manages to capture a true emotion during this period of isolation and remind people of the power of connection.

Brand Facebook

Title Never lost

Agency Droga5 New York

Creatives Paul Oberlin, Oscar Gierup, Josh Dimarcantonio, Stacy-Ann Ellis