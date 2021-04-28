Brittaney Kiefer
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Fifa's Midnight Ramadan League ad is beacon of authentic storytelling

Campaign portrays a community that has long been underrepresented in advertising and professional football.

Fifa’s latest campaign – the winner of Channel 4's annual Diversity in Advertising Award – introduces the Midnight Ramadan League, a grassroots club in Birmingham that helps Muslims continue playing football during the month of Ramadan. Matches take place on Friday and Saturday nights between the daily fasts.  

The ad’s star is a real Midnight Ramadan League player – a teenager named Qaiser – and his little sister, who also loves football. In the story we follow Qaiser as he breaks the fast, eats and prays at home with his family, before setting out to play football with his friends and receive some unexpected help from one of his heroes, Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury. 

Fifa’s campaign is important because representation of British Asians in professional football – and in advertising – is sorely lacking. But while this ad serves that bigger agenda, nothing about it feels disingenuous. It is well-crafted and every detail, from the music to the food the family eats, was considered and chosen with care and deep knowledge of the group it depicts. The result is a genuine and rich portrayal of this community, an "unapologetically Muslim commercial", as director Bassam Tariq called it. 

That kind of authentic storytelling can only be achieved when the team making it is truly diverse, as the creators from Fifa, Adam & Eve/DDB and Pulse Films were. At the beginning of the process, A&E/DDB met with Pulse and asked that as many people as possible on set come from a diverse background. That effort paid off with a campaign that will finally welcome a vast group of players who may have never before seen themselves on screen or in the sport they love. This ad feels special now, but hopefully soon it will be the norm. 

Brand Fifa
Agency Adam & Eve/DDB
Creatives Selma Ahmed and Genevieve Gransden
Director Bassam Tariq
Production company Pulse Films

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Will you win the race to scale up your event recruitment?

Will you win the race to scale up your event recruitment?

Promoted

April 22, 2021
How addressability and programmatic advertising can achieve relevance at scale

How addressability and programmatic advertising can achieve relevance at scale

Promoted

April 19, 2021
Brand soul: how live music plugs fans into purpose

Brand soul: how live music plugs fans into purpose

Promoted

April 19, 2021
The future of audience measurement

The future of audience measurement

Promoted

April 16, 2021