Pick of the Week: Finally, British Gas shows Covid-19 ads can be fun

Social isolation has affected me so badly that I've recently taken to watching point-of-view videos that remind me of the "before times", such as travelling on my beloved District Line or walking on a sunny beach.

While I've never imagined myself being a British Gas engineer, there's something equally satisfying about this POV "Here to solve" ad, which allows us homebound viewers to see, from their point of view, how they are doing important work during the pandemic.

And, let's face it, it's so much more fun and freeing than the worthy wave of plinky-plonky coronavirus-conscious advertising we've become accustomed to over the past few weeks. Hurrah for providing some humour and levity, while still demonstrating brand value and purpose.

Title Here to solve

Brand British Gas

Client Jill Dougan, marketing director

Agency The & Partnership London

Creatives Hayley Hammond, Dan Dehlavi