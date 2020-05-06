Omar Oakes
Pick of the Week: Finally, British Gas shows Covid-19 ads can be fun

Hurrah for showing us that you can do humour and levity in these serious times.

British Gas: is it OK to have a little laugh yet…
Social isolation has affected me so badly that I've recently taken to watching point-of-view videos that remind me of the "before times", such as travelling on my beloved District Line or walking on a sunny beach.

While I've never imagined myself being a British Gas engineer, there's something equally satisfying about this POV "Here to solve" ad, which allows us homebound viewers to see, from their point of view, how they are doing important work during the pandemic.

And, let's face it, it's so much more fun and freeing than the worthy wave of plinky-plonky coronavirus-conscious advertising we've become accustomed to over the past few weeks. Hurrah for providing some humour and levity, while still demonstrating brand value and purpose. 

Title Here to solve
Brand British Gas
Client Jill Dougan, marketing director
Agency The & Partnership London
Creatives Hayley Hammond, Dan Dehlavi

